Tropical storms, hurricanes taking toll on North Wildwood beaches

Where’s the beach? The beaches of North Wildwood are here one day and disappearing the next. For residents, it's become an annual guessing game.

“We come down in the winter and my family always text is there a beach today? We don’t know if there’s a beach or not," one resident told FOX 29.

The summer's parade of tropical storms and hurricanes has punished Jersey Shore beaches even more than normal.

North Wildwood's mayor says they have been begging for federal money for a permanent beach fix since Superstorm Sandy.

Every year, the city brings in truckloads of sand. They even built their own sea wall.

“The project that we are slated for is currently four years behind schedule so for the last four to six years North Wildwood has been basically funding emergency beach renourishment out of our own pocket," North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said.

The city will regroup and rebuild the beach. They're just hoping for a break from Mother Nature.

