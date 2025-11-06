Wildwood boardwalk renovation leaves rare sight for visitors, locals

The Brief Wildwood and North Wildwood are undergoing boardwalk renovations. The old boardwalk and tram car tracks are being replaced. The new boardwalk is expected to be completed by Mother's Day.



Renovations are shaking up the iconic boardwalk in Wildwood and North Wildwood, leaving locals and visitors with a rare sight.

What we know:

The old boardwalk and tramcar tracks are being replaced, leaving a gap where the boardwalk once stood.

Shops on either side are now perched above the sand, creating an unusual view.

Bill Bowes managed to grab a piece of the original boardwalk as a keepsake.

He noted that the boardwalk must be older than the 75-year-old fudge shop nearby. "In the long run it's gonna be good for business," said Bowes. "They're gonna do up to here this year and supposed to be done by Mother's Day that's what we're told."

The backstory:

The construction has turned the area into a fall sightseeing spot, with the famous Kohr Brothers custard corner now ending abruptly.

Visitors are surprised by the absence of the boardwalk, a staple of their summer memories.

Pat Moran from South Philadelphia shared his thoughts, "I was shocked man. I didn't realize what was underneath it. When I was a kid we used to always go under the boardwalk and so I was like wow this is what's it like underneath."

What we don't know:

How the renovations will impact businesses in the long term is unknown at this time.