Man sought in connection with assault of woman at Dollar Tree in South Philly: police

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say is wanted in connection with an assault at a Dollar Tree.

According to police, the man pictured above is being sought after they say an indecent assault of a female victim occurred at a Dollar Tree store located at 56 E. Snyder Ave, on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Store employees say that the man is known to frequent the Snyder Plaza and the nearby I-95 underpass, where they say he may park a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a Black male, aged 25 to 30, with a dark complexion, standing 6 feet tall, of stocky build, with a short receding hairline, a full beard, and wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts, and black sneakers.

If you have any information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual, please contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.