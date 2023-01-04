Expand / Collapse search

Wilimington man charged after chasing woman with pool stick, hitting her with object in their home, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. - A Delaware man is facing assault charges after authorities say he chased a woman and hit her in the head. 

According to officials, the New Castle County Division of police charged 55-year-old Benjamin Ledyard of Wilmington with felony assault, terroristic threatening and menacing. 

Authorities say on Sunday at 1:50 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Camp David Road for a domestic dispute. 

Officials did not specify the exact relationship between the two. 

Officers spoke to a 54-year-old woman who said she had an argument with Ledyard about loud music when he grabbed a pool stick, began swinging it and then chased her around the house with it, according to police. 

Investigators say Ledyard then struck the woman in the head with a marble item, leaving her with a large laceration. 

Police say the woman stayed on the floor before she left home to call for help. 

According to authorities, the investigation later revealed a previous incident between the two led to the woman losing part of her fingertip. 

Ledyard was taken into custody and remanded to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution. 