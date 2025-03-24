Philadelphia to rename street in Overbrook after Will Smith

article

In West Philadelphia, born and raised…

Philadelphia will honor one of its favorite native sons by renaming a street after Will Smith in none other than his former stomping grounds of West Philadelphia.

Smith will be there when Mayor Cherelle Parker and city leaders hold a street renaming ceremony on the 2000 block of North 59th Street on Wednesday.

"As a proud son of Philadelphia, Smith’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations of the city's residents," a press release shared on Monday read.

What we know:

The 2000 block of North 59th Street that runs through part of the Overbrook section of West Philadelphia will be renamed to honor actor and entertainer Will Smith.

The West Philadelphia block that will soon bear Smith's name runs past Overbrook High School, where Smith used to attend public school.

Smith himself will be in attendance for the ceremony on Wednesday, along with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and local leadership.

What's next:

You will be able to watch the Will Smith street renaming ceremony Wednesday a 9 a.m. on FOX 29 and on the FOX LOCAL app.