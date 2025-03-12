Expand / Collapse search

Willingboro girl reported missing found safe

Updated  March 12, 2025 7:41pm EDT
The Brief

    • A girl from Willingboro, New Jersey was reported missing.
    • Officials with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said the girl has been found safe.

WILLINGBORO, N.J. - Police in Willingboro were searching for a girl who was reported missing, but now officials with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announce the girl was found safe.

What we know:

A Willingboro girl was reported missing.

After a search by Willingboro Police, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced the girl was found safe. They thank those involved for helping to find the girl.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

