Willingboro girl reported missing found safe
WILLINGBORO, N.J. - Police in Willingboro were searching for a girl who was reported missing, but now officials with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announce the girl was found safe.
What we know:
A Willingboro girl was reported missing.
After a search by Willingboro Police, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced the girl was found safe. They thank those involved for helping to find the girl.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.