Wilmington officials seek assistance in solving 2017 homicide

article

Wilmington police are asking for help in solving a cold case 2017 homicide.

Officials with Wilmington’s Cold Case Unit say the murder of Tajuane Helton has gone unsolved and they are seeking assistance in a resolution.

According to authorities, police responded to the 900 block of Marshall Street nearly three years ago, March 8, 2017, on a reported shots fired call.

Responding officers found Helton shot at the location. He had just parked and gotten out of a 2016 blue Jeep that had a Pennsylvania license plate.

Helton died later from his injuries.

Investigators say the case remains open. They are hoping someone knows something and can contact authorities.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Wilmington’s Cold Case Unit at 302-576-3619. Investigator Robert Partlow can be reached at 302-650-3967 or by email Robert.Partlow@cj.state.de.us. ATF Special Agent Veronica Hnat can be reached at 302-275-0369 or by email Veronica.M.Hnat@usdoj.gov.

Tips can also be left at Delaware Crime Stoppers, either by telephoning 1-800-TIP-3333 or at the website, here.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter