Wilmington Police identify 33-year-old man killed in Stroud Street shooting

The Brief Wilmington Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who later died at the hospital. Detectives continue to investigate and ask the public for tips as the case develops.



A man was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Wilmington, and police say the investigation remains active as detectives work to learn more about what led up to the gunfire.

What we know:

Police responded around 2:36 p.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire in the unit block of Stroud Street, where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Monday morning, the Wilmington Police Department identified the victim as Desmond Scott.

Investigators have not announced any arrests or released information about a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact him at (302) 576-3654. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-TIP-3333 or visiting delawarecrimestoppers.com.