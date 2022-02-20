Wilmington police investigating shooting that left man, 20, critical

article

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at approximately 5:16 p.m. in the area of 5th and North Monroe Street.

Police say they located a 20-year-old male gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police added further details will be provided when possible.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brendan Wham at (302) 576-3661.

___

