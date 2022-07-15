Wilmington teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault of a student

Police in New Castle County arrest a Wilmington teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student.

Investigators say July 11, the student reported having a sexual relationship with "Mr. James."

Detectives identified him as James Garfield, a teacher at the High Road School of Delaware.

Officials said a search warrant was executed for Garfield’s residence Friday. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony rape, among other related charges.

He’s currently being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $200,000 bail.

The High Road School of Delaware officials released a statement regarding Garfield, saying, in part:

When school officials were made aware of the now suspended employee’s arrest, we immediately notified families and our partner school districts. We are cooperating fully with the New Castle County Police Department as their investigation continues. The hiring process for our school includes mandatory background checks, verification of appropriate licensure, and reference checks. We follow Delaware law and best practices in our hiring. There were no previous incidents or allegations involving this individual.

Officials say based on the investigation, they are concerned there may be other victims who have not come forward. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective Alex Laux at 302-395-2756 or through email Alex.Laux@newcastlede.gov or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police at 302-573-2800.

Tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or through the New Castle County Police Facebook page.