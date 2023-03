article

It is certainly a happy Hump Day for one lucky winner - and lucky shop - in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood.

A $3 million Snow Bank Scratch-Off was sold at the Sunny Cigarette shop on the 6400 block of Sackett Street.

The winning ticket earned the top prize for the Pennsylvania Lottery game, which costs $30.

Sunny Cigarette will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million ticket.