Winning lottery ticket worth $3.6 million sold at Chadds Ford Wawa
CHADDS FORD, Pa. - A winning lottery ticket worth over $3 million was sold in Delaware County earlier this week, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced Thursday.
A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $3.62 million from Wednesday's drawing was sold at a Wawa on the 700 block of Naamans Creek Road in Chadds Ford.
The ticket completely matched all six winning numbers, 16-17-21-28-46-48.
The Wawa that sold the winning ticket also earned a $10,000 bonus.
The winner has not yet been identified as the prize has yet to be claimed and the ticket has yet to be validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.
More than 78,400 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing.
Advertisement
Lottery officials are reminding players to check every ticket, every time.
Anyone holding the jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!