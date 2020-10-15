Winning lottery ticket worth $3.6 million sold at Chadds Ford Wawa

article

A winning lottery ticket worth over $3 million was sold in Delaware County earlier this week, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced Thursday.

A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $3.62 million from Wednesday's drawing was sold at a Wawa on the 700 block of Naamans Creek Road in Chadds Ford.

The ticket completely matched all six winning numbers, 16-17-21-28-46-48.

The Wawa that sold the winning ticket also earned a $10,000 bonus.

The winner has not yet been identified as the prize has yet to be claimed and the ticket has yet to be validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

More than 78,400 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

Lottery officials are reminding players to check every ticket, every time.

Anyone holding the jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

