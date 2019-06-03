Winslow police sergeant ends 26 years of service with emotional final call

article

With his wife sitting beside him in his patrol car, Winslow Police Sgt. Afton Foster signed off for the last time after serving the community for the past 26 years.

In a video posted to the Winslow Police Department's Facebook page, Sgt. Foster, accompanied by his wife Lisa, signed off duty for the final time during his last shift.

"Thank you sir, for your dedicated service," the Winslow Police Department wrote on Facebook. "You will be sorely missed."