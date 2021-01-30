Expand / Collapse search
Winter storm warnings issued as nor’easter could bring over a foot of snow to some areas

Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Nor’easter to bring over a foot of snow to parts of region

FOX 29's Scott Williams has the latest on a nor'easter that could bring over a foot of snow to some parts of the region.

PHILADELPHIA - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several counties across the Delaware Valley as a nor'easter is expected to bring measurable snow, along with rain and ice, starting Sunday. 

The following counties are under a Winter Storm Warning beginning Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service: 

Pennsylvania

  • Berks County
  • Bucks County
  • Chester County
  • Delaware County
  • Lehigh County
  • Montgomery County 
  • Philadelphia County

New Jersey

  • Burlington County
  • Camden County
  • Gloucester County 
  • Mercer County
  • Ocean County
  • Salem County 

Delware

  • New Castle County

Coastal counties in southern New Jersey and most of Kent County, Delaware remain under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Light snowfall is expected to begin on Sunday afternoon as the storm moves in from the southwest to engulf our region. Steadier snow is expected to mix with sleet and rain overnight then change back to snow on Monday morning. 

Snowfall will be the strongest late Monday morning into Monday afternoon. FOX 29's Scott Williams says the heaviest banding is expected north and west of the city during the noon hours. 

Snow intensity will begin to taper off Monday night and by Tuesday a few leftover snow showers or flurries will linger as the storm pulls away.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is expecting double-digit snowfall totals for counties north and west of Philadelphia. The brunt of the storm expected to drop 10-15 inches in areas like Berks, Lehigh and Bucks counties.

The Philadelphia-region and areas along the I-95 corridor could see as much as 10 inches. Parts of inland New Jersey through Kent County will get 3-6 inches. Coastal regions of southern New Jersey won't get much more than a dusting.

