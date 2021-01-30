Winter storm warnings issued as nor’easter could bring over a foot of snow to some areas

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several counties across the Delaware Valley as a nor'easter is expected to bring measurable snow, along with rain and ice, starting Sunday.

The following counties are under a Winter Storm Warning beginning Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service:

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Bucks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Lehigh County

Montgomery County

Philadelphia County

New Jersey

Burlington County

Camden County

Gloucester County

Mercer County

Ocean County

Salem County

Delware

New Castle County

Coastal counties in southern New Jersey and most of Kent County, Delaware remain under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Light snowfall is expected to begin on Sunday afternoon as the storm moves in from the southwest to engulf our region. Steadier snow is expected to mix with sleet and rain overnight then change back to snow on Monday morning.

Snowfall will be the strongest late Monday morning into Monday afternoon. FOX 29's Scott Williams says the heaviest banding is expected north and west of the city during the noon hours.

Snow intensity will begin to taper off Monday night and by Tuesday a few leftover snow showers or flurries will linger as the storm pulls away.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority is expecting double-digit snowfall totals for counties north and west of Philadelphia. The brunt of the storm expected to drop 10-15 inches in areas like Berks, Lehigh and Bucks counties.

The Philadelphia-region and areas along the I-95 corridor could see as much as 10 inches. Parts of inland New Jersey through Kent County will get 3-6 inches. Coastal regions of southern New Jersey won't get much more than a dusting.

