Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Western Chester County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Salem County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, New Castle County

Winter storm warnings issued as nor’easter expected to bring snow to region

Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (AM)

FOX 29's Scott Williams has the latest weather forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of a Nor'easter that is expected to bring measurable snow, rain and ice starting Sunday. 

The following counties are under a Winter Storm Warning beginning Sunday morning through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service: 

Pennsylvania

  • Berks County
  • Chester County
  • Delaware County
  • Montgomery County 
  • Philadelphia County

New Jersey

  • Burlington County
  • Salem County 
  • Gloucester County 
  • Ocean County
  • Salem County

Several areas in southwestern Pennsylvania, central and southern and Delaware remain under a Winter Storm Watch as the Nor'easter is expected to impact the entire region.

Light snowfall is expected to begin on Sunday afternoon as the storm pushes up the coast to engulf the region. The snow is expected to change to a wintry mix overnight Sunday and change back to snow on Monday. 

FOX 29's Weather Authority is calling for snow accumulations of 6-10 inches for Philadelphia and regions along the I-95 corridor. Areas west of the city in Berks County and Lehigh County can expect 3-6 inches. Likewise in New Jersey, counties closer to the shore can expect similar snowfall totals. Coastal counties can expect a dusting.

For the latest news on the impending winter storm download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app!

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter