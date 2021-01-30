Winter storm warnings issued as nor’easter expected to bring snow to region

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey ahead of a Nor'easter that is expected to bring measurable snow, rain and ice starting Sunday.

The following counties are under a Winter Storm Warning beginning Sunday morning through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service:

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Chester County

Delaware County

Montgomery County

Philadelphia County

New Jersey

Burlington County

Salem County

Gloucester County

Ocean County

Several areas in southwestern Pennsylvania, central and southern and Delaware remain under a Winter Storm Watch as the Nor'easter is expected to impact the entire region.

Light snowfall is expected to begin on Sunday afternoon as the storm pushes up the coast to engulf the region. The snow is expected to change to a wintry mix overnight Sunday and change back to snow on Monday.

FOX 29's Weather Authority is calling for snow accumulations of 6-10 inches for Philadelphia and regions along the I-95 corridor. Areas west of the city in Berks County and Lehigh County can expect 3-6 inches. Likewise in New Jersey, counties closer to the shore can expect similar snowfall totals. Coastal counties can expect a dusting.

