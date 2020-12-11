Wolf receives second negative coronavirus test, will continue to quarantine

article

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced a second consecutive negative coronavirus test and indicated that his positive test came towards the end of his infection.

Wolf entered isolation on Tuesday after he received a positive PCR test, according to his office. The Democratic governor was tested again on Wednesday and Thursday with negative results.

In a Friday afternoon statement, Wolf's office said the positive result came towards the end of his infection during which he remained asymptomatic. Wolf will reportedly continue to quarantine as part of the CDC and state guidelines for asymptomatic cases.

“I extend my deepest gratitude for all of the well wishes sent to Frances and me,” said Gov. Wolf. “We appreciate the prayers and support of Pennsylvanians and count ourselves lucky that my course of the virus was asymptomatic.

Pennsylvania Epidemiologist Sharon Watkins called the Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests the "gold standard" for identifying even the smallest trace of COVID-19. Waktins said Wolf's two consecutive negative results lead doctors to believe the infection was at the end of its cycle.

