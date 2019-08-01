Woman, 19, charged after video of alleged elder abuse was shared on social media

Authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania have charged a woman in connection with a video that surfaced on social media allegedly showed her abusing an elderly woman.

Shyaire Selon Romeo, 19, is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Investigators in Newport, Delaware worked to identify victim as well as the suspect last month. During their investigation, they determined that the video was taken at a senior living facility in East Goshen Township.

After it was determined the victim was no longer in danger and Romeo was no longer working at the facility, detectives in East Goshen Township conducted a two week investigation.

Wednesday, police took Romeo into custody and charged her with simple assault and harassment. Romeo was arraigned and released on bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11.