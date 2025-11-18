Woman, 2 children dead in North Philadelphia rowhome fire

The Brief A 5-year-old boy, 6-year-old girl, and a 45-year-old woman died in a North Philadelphia rowhome fire on Tuesday. Investigators say there were no working smoke alarms in the house at the time of the deadly fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined.



Two children and a woman are dead after an early morning rowhome fire in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Hope Street around 1 a.m. for reports of a rowhome fire.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing from the second story windows from a fire on the first floor.

Deputy Chief Frank Hannon told reporters a 6-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 45-year-old woman were pulled from the fire.

Both children were taken to CHOP and the woman was taken to Temple University Hospital where they were all pronounced dead.

Investigators say there were no working smoke alarms in the house.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the deadly fire.