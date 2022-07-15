Woman, 20, dies after being shot in the neck in Tioga; boyfriend in police custody, authorities say

A man is in police custody after he fatally shot his girlfriend in the head in Tioga, police say.

According to Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small, the shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Police say 39th District officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 3700 block of N 17th Street.

When police arrived at the location, they found no victim, but they were informed that a 20-year-old woman was driven to the Temple Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of the neck, Small says.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to authorities, she was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m.

Small says investigators learned the shooting took place in the front doorway of a private home on N 17th Street, where a spent shell casing and blood were found.

Police also say a semi-automatic weapon was found inside the residence near the door.

According to Small, the victim's boyfriend is in police custody related to the shooting and he is cooperating.