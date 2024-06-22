Expand / Collapse search
Woman, 20, killed in domestic violence incident; man in custody: officials

By FOX 29 staff
Published  June 22, 2024 1:07pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A domestic violence incident tragically becomes a homicide investigation, with a 22-year-old man facing charges.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Willington Street, in North Philadelphia, early Saturday morning, around 4 a.m., for a call about a medical emergency, officials said.

On the second floor of a dwelling, officers found a 20-year-old woman unresponsive. She was suffering from apparent blunt force trauma.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities say a 22-year-old was arrested and charges are pending. The investigation revealed the homicide to be related to a domestic violence episode.

The young woman’s identity was not released, pending notification of her relatives.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.