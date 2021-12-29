Woman, 24, arrested in connection to Wilmington shooting, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in the arrest of a woman in connection with a December 5 shooting incident.
The incident, which happened on December 5 at approximately 3:48 p.m., required police response to the 700 block of Maryland Avenue.
When police arrived, they located a 40-year-old female victim who was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.
Through a thorough investigation, detectives identified Brook-Lynn Cuff, 24, as a suspect.
Cuff faces numerous charges including attempted murder, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and more.
She was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $180,000 secured bail.
