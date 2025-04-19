Woman, 29, shot multiple times, killed on West Philly street, police say

article

The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night in West Philly. A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed on the street near a vehicle.



A 29-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia. Police are searching for a suspect or suspects and a reward is being offered, officials said.

What we know:

Police were called to the 5700 block of Ludlow Street Friday night, around 11:30, on the report of a person with a gun.

According to authorities, when they arrived, responding officers found a 29-year-old woman on the street near the driver’s side open door of a sedan. She had been shot multiple times in her chest and head.

Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

What we don't know:

No other details were released regarding the woman’s identity. Police did not release any suspect or suspects details, nor was a motive announced.

What you can do:

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the responsible party or parties.

Philadelphia Homicide detectives are actively pursuing the investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).