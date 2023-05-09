Officials: $400K worth of cocaine found hidden on flight to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized cocaine from a flight that landed at Philadelphia International Airport.
According to officials, officers seized more than 12 pounds of cocaine from a flight that left Jamaica and landed in Philadelphia on Thursday.
Authorities say a search of the flight from Montego Bay turned up a draw-string Bob Marley bag concealed behind a cargo hold blowout panel.
Inside the bag, officers found five bricks of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine hydrochloride, officers say.
Officials say the cocaine weighed 12 pounds and four ounces, giving it a street value of about $400,000.
No arrests have been made and the cocaine was turned over to Homeland Security, authorities say.