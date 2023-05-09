Former Delaware middle school teacher charged for having 'sexual relationship' with student, State Police say

article

A former educator has been sent back to Delaware after being charged with rape for a sexual relationship with a former student, Delaware State Police say.

According to authorities, 42-year-old Reed Messer became the subject of an investigation in December 2022 when State Police received a report from the Delaware Division of Family Services alleging the former teacher had a sexual relationship with a juvenile student at Stanton Middle School in Wilmington nearly a decade prior.

Troopers say an investigation revealed Messer had sexual relations with the student in a relationship that began in October 2014 and lasted for about two months.

On April 26, troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Messer, who moved to South Carolina, authorities say.

Law enforcement in South Carolina found Messer at her residence and took her into custody, according to officials.

State Police say Messer was extradited back to Delaware on Monday and charged with sexual abuse of a child and rape.