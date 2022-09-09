Police: Man killed, teen injured in Kensington double shooting

article

One man is dead and a teenager was injured after a double shooting in Kensington on Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Potter Street around 10:46 p.m.

Authorities say an unidentified man was shot once in the head and transported to Temple Hospital, where he was initially put in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m., according to officials.

A 17-year-old was also injured in the shooting and sustained a gunshot wound to his right ear, police say.

Authorities say he was transported to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.