Woman, 33, shot in the head in broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

A woman is in extremely critical condition after she was shot in the head in broad daylight in West Philadelphia, police say.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Irving Street at 10:36 a.m.

According to police, a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the head.

Police transported the woman to Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was placed in extremely critical condition, authorities say.

Officials say no arrest has been made and the weapon was not recovered at this time.