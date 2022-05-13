Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 44, dies after she was found shot inside North Philadelphia residence

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot inside of a residence in North Philadelphia. 

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1700 block of Edwin Place shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. 

Police say responding officers found a 44-year-old woman inside a home suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Responding paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene a short time later. 

No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. 