Woman, 45, found dead near bloodied bricks in North Philadelphia alleyway: police

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The Brief Keisha Furlow, 45, was found dead in a rear alleyway on Opal Street on Sunday morning. Her body was found near two bloodied bricks, which police believe were used in the homicide. No arrests have been made.



Investigators are searching for a suspect after say a 45-year-old woman was beaten to death with a brick over the weekend.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to an alley on Opal Street just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police found Keisha Furlow, 45, on the ground suffering from severe lacerations to her face, and two bloodied bricks nearby.

Furlow, who police say lived on Opal Street, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police shared a photo of a man who they say is wanted for questioning in connection to Furlow's murder.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided a description of a possible suspect.

Investigators are unsure what the motive was behind the deadly beating.