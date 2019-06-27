Woman, 69, in critical condition after hit-and-run on Roosevelt Boulevard
PHILADELPHIA - The search is on for a suspected hit and run driver who struck and critically injured a woman in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood late Wednesday night.
Philadelphia police responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m.
Officers found the 69-year-old victim on the ground and unresponsive, suffering from a severe head injury. She was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she was listed in extremely critical condition.
Witnesses tell police the woman was walking in a southbound lane near the median when she was hit, and the driver fled the scene.
The impact was so strong the victim was knocked out of her shoes and over a nearby fence.
No speed cameras are posted on the stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard, but police have video surveillance footage that is still under review.
Investigators are looking for a dark-colored car and say they have recovered a rearview mirror at the scene.
Police are urging the driver to turn themselves in.