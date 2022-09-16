Woman, 71, sexually assaulted by home invasion suspect who fled in her car, police say

article

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect they say sexually assaulted a woman during a home invasion in East Mount Airy Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the 7400 block of Devon Street.

Police say the victim, a 71-year-old woman was inside her home when a male entered her unlocked front door while screaming for help.

The suspect, believed to be between the ages of 17 and 24, then demanded money from the victim. When she refused, police say the suspect began punching her in the head and back and began choking her .

According to police, the suspect forced the victim to remove her clothing and sexually assaulted her before fleeing in her grey 2014 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is described as having minor paint damage on the rear passenger side bumper.

The suspect is also believed to have taken the woman’s cell phone and credit card, police say.