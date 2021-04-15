Woman, 75, fatally struck by van in Somerton parking lot, police say

article

A woman has died after Philadelphia police say she was struck and killed by a van in a parking lot.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. Thursday on the 11600 block of Bustleton Avenue in Somerton.

Police say the victim, a 75-year-old female was in the parking lot when a driver operating a Ford E-250 entered the lot at a high rate of speed.

The woman was struck by the van, which also struck two parked cars.

She was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by responding paramedics where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the van was detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

