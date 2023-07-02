Woman, 77, hit and killed crossing Newark, Del. road, officials say

article

A 77-year-old Newark woman was killed after she was hit by a car while crossing a street in Newark, Delaware.

The fatal incident happened Saturday night, at about 11 p.m., on Ogletown Stanton Road, officials with Delaware State Police said.

A Volkswagen sedan was heading west on Ogletown Stanton Road and approaching Cheswold Boulevard, troopers said.

The victim tried to cross the westbound lane of Ogletown Stanton Road in a north to south direction when the Volkswagon came upon her. She was lifted into the air and landed on a sedan that was in the left-hand turn lane waiting to turn onto Cheswold.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. No further details were released regarding her identity.

As part of the investigation, it was noted the particular area of the collision is not well lit and the victim was not wearing any reflective clothing and she was not using a crosswalk.

Both the driver of the Volkswagen and the second driver of the sedan and their passengers were uninjured in the incident.

Troopers closed the roadway about three hours to conduct an initial investigation. If anyone knows about the collision, they are urged to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8485, or on their Facebook page. Information can also be left with Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.