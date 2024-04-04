Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 85, drives through US Army recruiting office in Philadelphia: sources

By
Published  April 4, 2024 7:09pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - An elderly woman was injured after sources say she drove through the U.S. Army Recruiting Office in Cottman Center. 

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports an 85-year-old woman crashed through the front of the U.S. Army Recruiting Office on the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue. Her vehicle went through a brick wall and the center’s front glass window. 

She sustained a bloody nose from the incident, sources say. 

Image 1 of 3

Police sources say a recruit was inside the center taking an exam when she crushed several desks. 

Additional information to come as we know more.