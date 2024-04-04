Woman, 85, drives through US Army recruiting office in Philadelphia: sources

An elderly woman was injured after sources say she drove through the U.S. Army Recruiting Office in Cottman Center.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports an 85-year-old woman crashed through the front of the U.S. Army Recruiting Office on the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue. Her vehicle went through a brick wall and the center’s front glass window.

She sustained a bloody nose from the incident, sources say.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police sources say a recruit was inside the center taking an exam when she crushed several desks.

Additional information to come as we know more.