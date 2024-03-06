Woman accused of fleeing to Tennessee after murdering Pennsylvania man: DA

article

A Philadelphia woman charged with murder is accused of fleeing to Tennessee after the killing where she posed as the victim's dead wife when confronted by police last October.

Meghan Macklin, 45, is accused of stabbing 72-year-old Richard Scott MacFarland to death at his house in Wrightstown Township.

Investigators say MacFarland's body was found by a witness who peered through an open door and saw him lying on his back in the living room/kitchen.

MacFarland is believed to have been stabbed in a bedroom several times, including a laceration to the abdomen and a stab wound in the chest.

Investigators added that MacFarland's clothing was clean and free of punctures, leading them to believe someone had changed his clothes after he was killed, then moved his body to where he was found.

Investigators found several bloodied linens and items that had been rummaged through, including a jewelry box and a checkbook that police say was missing checks.

A black backpack found at the home is said to have contained various articles of clothing and prescription bottles with Macklin's name on them. MacFarland's 2013 Mercades Benz was also missing from the home and immediately entered into the stolen vehicle database.

Police in White Pine, Tennessee found Macklin with the car after a convenience store owner called police on her alleging that she ate food without paying for it. Investigators say Macklin identified herself as Janet MacFarland and used a social security card and personal check with that name as forms of identification.

Macklin was taken into custody in connection with the homicide as investigators had the vehicle towed back to Bucks County where they found items that provided DNA evidence.

Investigators later discovered that days before MacFarland's body was found, officers from the Newtown Township Police Department were called to the home twice in less than 24-hours for domestic disturbances.

Macklin has been charged with first and second degree murder in the killing of MacFarland. She is currently still being held in Tennessee, but will soon be extradited to Pennsylvania.