Woman accused of using GoFundMe money raised for husband's cremation, funeral to pay living expenses

A Pemberton Township woman has been indicted for creating a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her husband’s cremation and funeral, then leaving his body in the morgue and using the donations for living expenses, according to prosecutors.

A grand jury indicted Patricia Clark, 49, on one count of theft by failure to make disposition.

Authorities say the investigation began after family members contacted the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station and indicated the man remained in a morgue even though money had been raised for cremation and funeral expenses.

Clark created the fundraiser after her disabled husband passed away in April 2019, prosecutors said.



"Please, if there is anybody out there that can make a donation to help with the expenses I would greatly appreciate it," she is alleged to have expressed on the GoFundMe campaign’s web page. "His children would also appreciate it."

The investigation revealed that during a two-month period, 28 people contributed to the cause, raising $2,050 of the $3,000 goal, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

An arraignment will be held in Superior Court.

