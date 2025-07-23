Expand / Collapse search
Woman accused of using aliases, forged documents to securing nursing jobs in Pennsylvania

By
Published  July 23, 2025 8:26am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Shannon Nicole Womack is accused of posing as a nurse to secure jobs at Pennsylvania rehab centers and nursing homes.
    • Woman allegedly used 10 aliases and forged documents to secure jobs as a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, and nurse supervisor.
    • She has been charged with identity theft, foregey, endangering the welfare of care, and more.

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania woman is accused of using at least 10 aliases and forged documents to secure multiple nursing jobs across the state.

Shannon Nicole Womack is charged with multiple crimes, including identity theft, forgery and endangering the welfare of care.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking healthcare facilities to review their employment records and report any past interactions with Womack.

What we know:

Investigators believe Shannon Nicole Womack used 10 aliases to pose as a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, and registered nurse supervisor. 

She is accused of getting jobs at rehabilitation centers and nursing facilities through staffing agencies by submitting fraudulent signed documents.

Investigators say Womack also created a fake LLC to secure jobs, and only worked at some positions for a short period of time.

Pennsylvania State Police say Womack used the following aliases: 

  • Shannon Nicole Parham
  • Shannon Nicole Abiola
  • Shannon Nicole Armstrong
  • Shannon Abiola-Parham
  • Shannon Nicole Womack
  • Shannon Nicole Lawson
  • Shannon Nicole Lethco
  • Shannon Nicole Robinson
  • Shannon Lee Lawson

Womack was charged with several crimes, including identity theft, forgery, and endangering the welfare of care.

What you can do:

Pennsylvania State Police are asking healthcare facilities in the state to check their records for any past interactions with Womack, including her many alleged aliases.

