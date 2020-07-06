Woman among three hurt in North Philadelphia shooting

article

Three people are in the hospital following a shooting in North Philadelphia Monday morning

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of West Russel Street.

Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot four times and a 52-year-old man was shot once in the foot while riding a bike in the area.

A 20-year-old man was also shot in the foot during the incident.

All three were taken to Temple University Hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP