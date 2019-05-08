Woman arrested for having CBD oil at Disney, raises legal debate

The CBD business is booming in Florida, even though it's not technically legal yet.

A 69-year-old woman from North Carolina was recently arrested at Disney World because she had CBD oil in her purse, which was recommended by her doctor.

The charge was later dropped, but the Orange County Sheriff's Office said its deputy was following the law.

While officials have said some forms of CBD are legal, state statue says otherwise.

Until a recently passed hemp bill is signed into law, all CBD products are illegal in Florida.

The News Station investigates how people are selling and buying CBD products in this legal gray area.