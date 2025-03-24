Woman arrested in husband's murder in Roxborough: police

The Brief Danielle Baxter, 38, was arrested and charged with murder and related offenses after her husband was found dead in Roxborough on Wednesday, March 19. This is an active investigation.



A woman is facing several charges after Philly investigators say her husband was found fatally shot in Roxborough.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating.

What we know:

On Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at around 6:58 a.m, officers responded to a report of a person screaming.

Upon their arrival, they discovered an unresponsive man lying on a plastic sheet between two parked cars.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Jordan Baxter, who they say resided on the 800 block of Bells Mill Road.

Police say a gun was found resting on his chest.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scone at 7:07 a.m.

Danielle Baxter, 38, was arrested and charged with murder and related offenses after her husband was found dead in Roxborough on Wednesday, March 19.

After further investigation, on Thursday, March 20, police arrested the victim's wife, 39-year-old Danielle Baxter and charged her with murder and related offenses.