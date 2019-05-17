Woman arrested in attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old in Los Angeles

A woman suspected of attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old Los Angeles has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Maralyn Ramos, 33, was arrested around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details about the arrest were not immediately available.

According to LAPD, on May 14, Ramos approached a 4-year-old at the McDonald's located at 1310 E. Olympic Boulevard. Video surveillance showed the woman pick up the child and attempt to leave with him in a vehicle parked outside. Authorities said that a witness stopped the woman, and she ran off before police arrived.

Related: Woman sought in attempted kidnappings in Los Angeles

Following the incident, McDonald's released the following statement to FOX 11:

"Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers and employees. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement during this investigation."

Suggested: Police still searching for woman attempting to kidnap child in South L.A.

Ramos was booked on a charge of kidnapping. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 213-486-6840 to speak with Detective Arroyo or Detective Moreno; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or at lacrimestoppers.org.