Woman asleep inside when car crashed into historical Philly home: 'The house shook'

A Philadelphia woman got an unusual and startling wake-up call when a car smashed into her home early Tuesday morning.

Maureen McFaddem says she was asleep on her couch when she heard a loud bang, then felt the house shake.

She looked outside and saw the startling scene, then caught the driver fleeing the scene with items from the car.

The front steps of the home, which was built in the 1740s, were completely destroyed.

A hairline fracture can also be seen running down the front of the home.

McFaddem says two residences and two businesses reside in the building, which just had its stone work redone.

Despite the damage, she says inspectors declared the home structurally safe for them all to return.

Philadelphia police were on the scene, but have yet to release any details, including the suspected hit-and-run driver.