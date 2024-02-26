Attempted murder arrest after mom, daughter injured in stabbing at Main Line home

Police say a murder attempt on the Main Line ended with a woman being stabbed several times, and her young daughter getting injured trying to intervene.

Radnor Township police were called to a stabbing incident at a home on Willow Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

They found a woman with multiple stab wounds and a young girl with unspecified injuries.

The girl told police the suspect was known to the family as Mr. Hall, and provided a description.

Charles C. Hall, 40, was taken into custody after being involved in a vehicle crash a short time later.

He is charged with Criminal Attempt - Murder of the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Criminal Trespass, and related charges.

Both the mother and daughter were transported to a local hospital. The mother is in stable condition after undergoing surgery, while the daughter was treated and released.