Woman beaten during home invasion, robbery in Chinatown

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect they say punched a woman in the face multiple times during a home invasion in Chinatown early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. inside a third-floor apartment on the 900 block of Winter Street.

Police say the victim, a 53-year-old woman, was inside the apartment when she heard a knock on the door that is located in the lobby.

She opened the door and a male suspect armed with a 10-inch knife shoved her into the apartment's kitchen while demanding money.

According to police, the suspect pushed the victim into her bedroom and punched her in the face several times. She collapsed to the floor while the suspect took her purse that had her identification and $200 cash.

He fled down the stairs, and the victim was able to contact police.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital where she was treated for her injuries, which included a slightly fractured orbital bone.

Police say no arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

