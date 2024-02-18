Woman charged with terroristic threatening after heated conflict with neighbor in Dover

article

A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she was involved in a conflict with a neighbor in Dover.

Officials say 43-year-old Jennifer Neil of Dover, Delaware was charged with aggravated menacing (felony) and terroristic threatening Saturday.

According to Delaware State Police, on Saturday at around 1:10 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on Diemidio Drive because of a conflict between neighbors.

Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim and learned that his neighbor, identified as Jennifer Neil, unplugged a power cord he was using and began taking the cord into her house.

The victim said he then grabbed the other end of the cord to stop her, at which Neil turned towards him with a pair of scissors raised in a stabbing motion and made statements about killing him.

The victim went into his house to get away from Neil and contact the police.

Troopers were unable to make contact with Neil at her residence and obtained a warrant for her arrest.

A computer inquiry revealed Neil also had a capias for her arrest issued by the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

Later that day, Neil was found, arrested and charged.

She was arraigned and issued a $2,500 unsecured bond.