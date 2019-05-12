Woman, child shot during Mother's Day party in Chester

A pre-Mother's Day event in Chester ended when gunfire left a 67-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl injured.

According to officials, Chester police responded to the 200 block of Lloyd Street just after 5 p.m.

The 5-year-old was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

A 67-year-old woman was shot in the forearm. She was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and is stable.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Chester Police at 610-447-2263.