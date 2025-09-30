Woman critical after domestic shooting in East Germantown; 1 arrested: police

A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition following a shooting in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood which police are investigating as a domestic incident.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 PM on East Walnut Lane, and a person of interest is already in custody.

What we know:

At around 2:23 p.m., Philly police say a 29-year-old woman was shot inside her home on the 100 block of East Walnut Lane.

She was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by medics where she remains in critical condition.

The motive is domestic, police say.

Police have apprehended a person of interest in connection with the incident.

The woman's identity and job description are being withheld to protect her privacy as a victim of domestic assault.

What they're saying:

A neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, witnessed the aftermath of the shooting.

"She climbed out of her window to get away from whoever was after her," the neighbor recounted.

The victim was seen on the porch roof, signaling to police officers who were arriving at the scene.

"Next thing I knew, officers were bringing her out, and she was covered in blood," the neighbor added, expressing hope for the victim's recovery.

The neighbor described the victim as a friendly person, recalling a recent interaction where they bonded over a mutual love of animals.

"Just the kind of neighbor you hope to have," she said, emphasizing the victim's concern for her cat.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to gather more details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.