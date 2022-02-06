Police: Woman critically injured in 2-vehicle crash in West Philadelphia

article

A woman has been critically injured after there was a two-vehicle crash in West Philadelphia.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. at 41st Street and Girard Avenue.

A preliminary investigation shows that a white 2020 Land Rover was traveling at a high rate of speed heading eastbound on Girard Avenue. It was at this point that it struck the passenger's side of a 2016 Chrysler, which was traveling southbound on 41st street.

The passenger of the Land Rover was ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries.

The driver of the Land Rover was also taken to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

Charges are pending, according to police.

