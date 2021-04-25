Woman critically shot in Hunting Park, police say

article

A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in Hunting Park, officials said.

Police were called to the 1300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue early Sunday, about 1:30, on the report of a shooting.

According to authorities, responding officers found a woman shot multiple times when they arrived on scene.

They rushed the woman to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. No other details were provided about the identity of the woman.

Police say an investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

