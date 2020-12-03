Woman critically wounded in shooting at Berks County hotel, police say
BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities in Berks County say a young woman is fighting for her life after she was shot at a hotel early Thursday morning.
Officers from the Bern Township Police Department responded to the Econo Lodge Inn on Bernville Road just after 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
A 25-year-old Reading woman was found on the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby trauma center in critical condition.
Police have not identified a suspect at this time. Berks County detectives are working to piece together the events surrounding the shooting.
