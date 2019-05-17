Woman dies after being shot in neck in North Philadelphia

A woman has died after an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. near the 2200 block of North 23rd Street.

Police say they found the 42-year-old victim lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her neck.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Deborra McClendon. Her loved ones tell FOX 29 she was a mother and grandmother, who was simply walking to the store at the time of the shooting.

Investigators say at least 12 shots were fired from two weapons. Authorities are now investigating whether or not the woman was the intended target, or if she was hit by a stray bullet.